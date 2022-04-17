STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

4,784 land jobs on first day of job mela in Tirupati 

As many as 4,784 candidates landed jobs on the first day of the two-day YSRCP Job Mela held at SV University here on Saturday.

Published: 17th April 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates with their kids wait for their turn during the YSRCP Job Mela held at  Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati on Saturday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As many as 4,784 candidates landed jobs on the first day of the two-day YSRCP Job Mela held at SV University here on Saturday. A total of 15,750 candidates attended interviews on the first day of the mega job drive.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, YSRC Parliamentary party leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy said 737 candidates have been hired by various IT companies and 410 candidates have been given offer letters. 

The remaining offer letters will be mailed to the candidates within a week, the YSRC MP said. 
He said that about 7,500 candidates with Intermediate, ITI and polytechnic as qualification attended interviews. Of them, 2,347 were selected. Of 5,700 undergraduates who attended the job mela, 1,700 were selected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRCP Job Mela SV University
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp