4,784 land jobs on first day of job mela in Tirupati 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As many as 4,784 candidates landed jobs on the first day of the two-day YSRCP Job Mela held at SV University here on Saturday. A total of 15,750 candidates attended interviews on the first day of the mega job drive.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, YSRC Parliamentary party leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy said 737 candidates have been hired by various IT companies and 410 candidates have been given offer letters.

The remaining offer letters will be mailed to the candidates within a week, the YSRC MP said.

He said that about 7,500 candidates with Intermediate, ITI and polytechnic as qualification attended interviews. Of them, 2,347 were selected. Of 5,700 undergraduates who attended the job mela, 1,700 were selected.