AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju slams government for change in guidelines

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Somu Veerraju warned the State government against using endowments funds for the maintenance of newly carved out district offices. In a press statement on Saturday, Veerraju found fault with the government for going back on its promise on the Amma Vodi scheme and questioned the revised guidelines.

Amma Vodi benefit was not given last year and it is scheduled to be given in June. After reorganisation of districts, a new criterion of consumption of not more than 300 units of power per month was included for eligibility. How could Aadhaar card have the new district name to get the benefit and if such a norm was enforced, 60% of beneficiaries would be left out, he said.