New DPR pegs Visakhapatnam Metro cost at Rs 14,309 crores 

The metro will run on three corridors: Steel Plant to Bhogapuram Airport; Gurudwara to Old Post Office; and Thatichetlapalem to RK Beach.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The increase in Visakhapatnam’s population and future requirements compelled the AP Metro Rail Corporation Ltd to prepare a new Detailed Project Report, which will soon be submitted to the government, the public sector firm’s managing director UJM Rao said.

Delivering a speech on ‘Vizag Metro Rail-Smart Public Transport’ organised by the Vizag chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) here on Saturday, Rao said the revised DPR estimated a cost of Rs 14,309 crore for the Vizag Metro Rail Project, which will cover 76.9 km dotted by 54 stops and two depots. 

The metro will run on three corridors: Steel Plant to Bhogapuram Airport; Gurudwara to Old Post Office; and Thatichetlapalem to RK Beach (Chinna Waltair). The DPR will be forwarded for the Centre’s approval after making a few changes, he said. 

“The State government is keen on implementing the project at the earliest and most likely, the works will start this year. The 46-km Steel Plant-Kommadi corridor will be completed in five years, before taking up the Kommadi-Bheemili segment. Latest technology and U-shaped girders will be used. Once a section of the corridor is completed, it will be made operational,” he explained.  Stating that the eco-friendly, low-cost and zero-accident metro will reduce travel time, Rao remarked that metro rails have helped in increasing the GDP of several cities. 

‘Metro project will attract investors’ 

“The critical, complex, and valuable infrastructure will attract people, talent, and businesses to the city. This will help in the inclusive growth of the city and the overall economic development of the State,” he added. The State government, meanwhile, has been considering several financial models, including Viability Gap Funding- Public Private Partnership, for the fast implementation of the project. Prospective developers are being identified for the project. A 32-km Catenary-Free Modern Tram System on Beach Corridor, connecting 16 tourist spots along the beach alignment, and another 28-km on two fast-growing suburban corridors linking metro stations have also been planned. Rao added that steps have been initiated to avoid demolishing buildings to facilitate the project.

