Stone-pelting on Hanuman Shobha Yatra sparks tension in Andhra's Holagunda

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Tension prevails at Holagunda mandal headquarters under Aluru Assembly Constituency limits of Kurnool district, following stone-pelting on the Hanuman Shobha Yatra taken out on Saturday night, reportedly by some youth belonging to another community. Five people were injured in the incident and were rushed to the local hospital.

The incident happened when the yatra was passing by a mosque in the town and irked over the incident, those participating in the yatra got into a heated argument with people at the mosque. Police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify both sides.

With people of both communities forming groups and gathering at different places in the town, additional police forces were rushed to Holagunda and the entire town is now under a police blanket. Adoni DSP Vinod Kumar, who rushed to Holagunda along with his men said they are taking every measure to ensure no untoward incidents happen. Twenty people were taken into custody by police and an inquiry is on

Meanwhile, BJP state president Somu Veeraju condemned the stone pelting on the Hanuman Shobha Yatra procession and warned of an agitation if no action is taken against those responsible.