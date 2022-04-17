Theft in court: Police pick up two suspects

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore police, probing the theft of evidence from a court in the case involving Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, have reportedly picked up two suspects. One of the suspects is a previous offender. The police, after going through the footage of CCTVs in the court surroundings, have narrowed down on the two suspects. The duo were found in several stretches of CCTV images. It is also learnt that the police are suspecting the role of two more persons — one a court employee and another a constable.

The theft took place in the fourth additional magistrate court on Wednesday and came to light on Friday. Meanwhile, advocates belonging to TDP legal cell staged a protest in front of the court on Saturday protesting against the theft of documents pertaining to the case involving the Agriculture Minister.