STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Theft in court: Police pick up two suspects

Nellore police, probing the theft of evidence from a court in the case involving Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, have reportedly picked up two suspects.

Published: 17th April 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore police, probing the theft of evidence from a court in the case involving Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, have reportedly picked up two suspects. One of the suspects is a previous offender. The police, after going through the footage of CCTVs in the court surroundings, have narrowed down on the two suspects. The duo were found in several stretches of CCTV images. It is also learnt that the police are suspecting the role of two more persons — one a court employee and another a constable.  

The theft took place in the fourth additional magistrate court on Wednesday and came to light on Friday. Meanwhile, advocates belonging to TDP legal cell staged a protest in front of the court on Saturday protesting against the theft of documents pertaining to the case involving the Agriculture Minister. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Court theft Kakani Goverdhan Reddy
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp