STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

17 drowning cases in Andhra's Anantapur district in 15 days, 40 in last three months 

Further, the irrigation department officials did not install caution boards displaying the depth at water bodies.

Published: 18th April 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: As many as 17 persons died due to drowning in six separate incidents in the just-ended fortnight in Anantapur district. Presence of abundant water at local tanks and canals coupled with soaring summer temperatures have been driving many people to swim in the water bodies. Many youngsters are risking their lives without taking precautions while swimming in the water bodies.

While 17 died so far in April, 40 people drowned in the last three months in the district which depicts the gravity of the issue. Recently, three Bengaluru-based persons, who visited the district to celebrate Sri Rama Navami in their ancestral village, drowned after they went for swimming in Upper Pennar Dam. On April 05, two other youths belonging to Rehmatpuram, who went for swimming, died of drowning at Konduru in Lepakshi. The police said the youths didn’t know how to swim. 

Even as dams in the district were filled to the brim due to surplus rainfall in the last rainy season, not even a single lascar, who usually monitors and restricts public from venturing into the water, can be seen at the water bodies. Further, the irrigation department officials did not install caution boards displaying the depth at water bodies. N Aswarth, AFO (Anantapur), urged parents to prevent their children from venturing into the water bodies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anantapur Anantapur drowning
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp