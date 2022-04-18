7,000 land jobs in 2-day Job Mela in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As many as 7,537 candidates secured jobs during the two-day ‘YSR Job Mela’ organised at SV University in Tirupati. On the second day of the job drive on Sunday, as many as 9,876 candidates attended interviews, of which 2,753 secured jobs.

Addressing the media, YSRC parliamentary party leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy said: “Around 25,000 candidates appeared for interviews during the two-day Job Mela and 7,537 candidates secured jobs in various companies. The highest package offered by a company in the Job Mela was Rs 77,000 per month.”

On the second day of the Job Mela, 4,774 candidates, with Intermediate, ITI and Diploma qualifications attended the interview and 1,792 secured jobs. In addition, 371 candidates with BA, BSc, BCom and BBA got selected and 621 candidates with BE, B Tech, and MCA have secured jobs.