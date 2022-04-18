STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
85 held, five injured as two groups clash in Andhra's Kurnool

Even as 500 police personnel were deployed in the village, the two groups engaged in heated arguments on Sunday morning as well.

Published: 18th April 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Around 7 pm, when the procession was passing by a place of worship, some miscreants pelted stones on people despite police bandobust.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As many as 85 people were arrested in connection with clashes between two groups during a religious procession here at Holagunda village in the district late on Saturday. Five people were injured in the clashes. According to police officers and reports reaching here, locals took out a Shoba Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in the village, which is approximately 20 km from the Karnataka border. 

Around 7 pm, when the procession was passing by a place of worship, some miscreants pelted stones on people despite police bandobust. Additional forces were rushed to the town and the situation was brought under control by night. But panic prevailed as more people from both the groups started gathering across the village. 

Even as 500 police personnel were deployed in the village, the two groups engaged in heated arguments on Sunday morning as well. Superintendent of Police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy and revenue officials interacted with the elders of both the communities and locals. They warned youngsters and trouble-mongers of severe action, if they resorted to violence. Police pickets were set up at various places to monitor the situation.

An inquiry has been ordered and cases against people from both sides have been registered based on video clippings, the SP said, “We have arrested 85 persons—42 belonging to one group and 43 from the other. After a medical check-up, they will be produced before the court.’’ Appealing the people to be alert against rumours and social media news, Sudheer Kumar Reddy warned of booking those spreading provocative and fake news to create unrest in the area. 

Claiming that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was involved in causing unrest in the village, BJP condemned the incident and blamed the ruling YSRC government for the clashes.“Alarming situation in Kurnool, AP. SDPI attacked procession taken on #HanumanJayanti. Sad part is Minority appeasement State Govt. is silent on this. Hindus must be aware. @BJP4Andhra will agitate if YCP Govt. shows inaction in this issue,’’ BJP AP co-incharge Sunil Deodhar tweeted. 

State BJP chief Somu Veerraju questioned how a person who is incapable of providing security to the people of the State remain the Chief Minister. “The State police, which shows exemplary talent in confining opposition leaders to house arrests, however, is leaving common man with no security,’’ he said.

SDPI behind clashes: BJP

“Alarming situation in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. SDPI attacked procession taken on #HanumanJayanti. 
@BJP4Andhra will agitate if YCP Govt. shows inaction in this issue,’’ BJP AP co-incharge Sunil Deodhar tweeted.

