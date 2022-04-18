STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Duo held for theft in court, cops dismiss political motive

Nellore district Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao addressed the media on the theft case on Sunday. Four mobile phones, one laptop, one tablet and 7 SIM cards were recovered | Express

NELLORE: Two property offenders have been arrested in connection with the theft of evidence, pertaining to a forgery case involving Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, from the Additional Judicial Magistrate Court-IV in Nellore city. 

The theft, committed last Wednesday and came to light on Friday, created a furore as opposition parties attributed political motives to it as the stolen property included evidence attached to a case involving the minister. Police recovered four mobile phones, one laptop, one tablet and seven SIM cards from the duo.

Identifying the accused as Syed Hayath from Khuddus Nagar and Khaja Rasool of Porlu Katta in Nellore city, Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said, “The duo planned to steal iron from a scrap godown close to the district court complex.’’ After they reportedly noticed dogs in the godown, they entered the court premises. They broke open the lock of a room, found the electronic gadgets along with some documents and made away with them. Later, they disposed off the documents in a canal nearby. 

The next day, the court staff noticed the broken lock and informed the police who formed special teams and began investigating the case. CCTV visuals helped police nab Syed and Khaja.“Our central crime team identified the duo as repeat offenders and tracked them near Atmakur flyover,” the SP said and explained that Syed was involved in 14 cases while Khaja was accused in one offence. 

The SP maintained that police would not respond to political rumours and would make statements based on evidence only. He also produced the CCTV footage, where the duo were reportedly found moving towards the court complex and leaving the premises with a bag.

