STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway to operate three special trains from April 18

The South Central Railway (SCR) will run three special trains between Kakinada Town-Secunderabad, Secunderabad-Kakinada and Narsapur-Secunderabad from Monday.

Published: 18th April 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run three special trains between Kakinada Town-Secunderabad, Secunderabad-Kakinada and Narsapur-Secunderabad from Monday. Train No. 07187 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad special train will depart Kakinada at 8:45 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 7:30 am the next day. This special train will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations.

Train No. 07188 Secunderabad - Kakinada Town special train will depart Secunderabad at 8 am and arrive at Kakinada at 6:45 pm. This train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.

Train No. 07169 Narsapur - Secunderabad special train will depart Narasapur at 8 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 6:45 am, the next day.  This special train will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway SCR
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp