South Central Railway to operate three special trains from April 18

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run three special trains between Kakinada Town-Secunderabad, Secunderabad-Kakinada and Narsapur-Secunderabad from Monday. Train No. 07187 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad special train will depart Kakinada at 8:45 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 7:30 am the next day. This special train will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations.

Train No. 07188 Secunderabad - Kakinada Town special train will depart Secunderabad at 8 am and arrive at Kakinada at 6:45 pm. This train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.

Train No. 07169 Narsapur - Secunderabad special train will depart Narasapur at 8 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 6:45 am, the next day. This special train will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations.