YSRC leaders hold separate rallies, deny differences, blame media for ‘exaggeration’

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: Two YSRC leaders took out separate rallies in an apparent show of strength in Nellore city on Sunday, raising doubts over a possible rift between them. P Anil Kumar Yadav, who was recently dropped from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet, held a meeting near Gandhi statue in Nellore city, while Kakani Govardhan Reddy, the newly-appointed agriculture minister, took out a rally from Kavali in the district. 

The separate meetings proved that all was not well between the two leaders. Though the two refrained from openly expressing any differences, there was something to be read between the lines. Meanwhile, police were deployed in great strength in the city.

Anil Kumar exuded confidence while addressing the party cadre. “I am not at all disappointed over losing my cabinet berth. In fact, I was lucky to get a place in the chief minister’s first team. I will strive hard for the party’s success in the 2024 elections and will contest for a ministerial berth once again.’’ He added that he now has a chance to prepare the ground for a third term. “No one can compete with me,” the former minister asserted in an oblique reference to the ongoing developments in the party’s affairs in the district.

Anil Kumar announced that he would visit all households in the city limits to express gratitude to people for electing him in the 2019 polls. He said he would be available at the party office till 9 pm every day.
At the same time, Kakani Govardhan Reddy’s rally arrived in the district through Kavali. 

The participation of party MPs Adala Prabhakara Reddy and Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, and MLAs Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Ramireddy Pratap Reddy, M Maheedhar Reddy, ostensibly sending a message that the strong Reddy community leaders in Nellore and the neighbouring Prakasam districts were supporting Kakani.

Trouble began to brew when Jagan inducted departed leader Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Anil Kumar into his cabinet after the party won all the 10 Assembly segments in 2019. This, party sources, said did not go down well with seniors like Kakani, who were holding higher positions in the Congress party while Anil Kumar was still in the Youth Congress at the district level.

“If Anil Kumar Yadav continues to show dissidence, he will have to face the wrath of a strong community which has been having deep political roots in the district for decades. When Anil was still working in the Youth Congress, others were holding much higher positions,’’ a party leader told TNIE, requesting anonymity. 

Stating that Anil Kumar represents Nellore city constituency which has a strong presence of the Reddy community, the YSRC leader said it would be better for him to work with the seniors and communities to win the 2024 elections.

Kakani, meanwhile, denied having any rift with Anil Kumar. “He is holding the meet to convey his gratitude to the voters who supported him and is preparing the ground for the upcoming polls. I do not consider it as a meeting against me,’’ he said.He further blamed the media for exaggerating the incidents with their interpretations.  

Stating that his meeting was scheduled in advance, the newly-inducted minister said there was no need to postpone it on account of another leader holding a meeting. He later visited the district party office at Magunta Layout and interacted with party leaders.

Sr leaders miffed with Anil Kumar’s induction
