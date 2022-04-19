Identify alternative land for house sites facing legal issues: AP CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to identify alternative land for house sites facing legal problems without any delay. Taking stock of the progress of housing projects in the State, the Chief Minister said the officials should ensure that there is no delay in identifying alternative land for the house sites facing legal hurdles. The officials informed him that arrangements have been made for distribution of house sites to 1.43 lakh beneficiaries after getting legal hurdles cleared in Visakhapatnam. Construction of houses will begin by June.

Arrangements have also been made to construct houses in 63 layouts in the State. Jagan instructed them to focus on developing basic infrastructure in the layouts. The State government had spent `3,600 crore on construction of houses last fiscal, in addition to the sum spent on house sites. Another `13,105 crore will be spent on construction of houses in the current fiscal.

About 35 lakh metric tonnes of cement and 3.46 lakh metric tonnes of steel will be used for the construction. Quality raw material should be used in construction of houses, he asserted. It has been decided to felicitate people’s representatives who actively participate in effective implementation of housing schemes. One sarpanch in each mandal, one Mandal Parishad president and one ZPTC member in each district and one councillor in each municipality will be given awards.

As many as 10.2 lakh beneficiaries have availed the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Scheme so far. House registration for 6.15 lakh beneficiaries have been completed. The officials have been directed to speed up the registration process. Guidelines should be prepared for proper maintenance of TIDCO houses.

Priority should be given to the MIG plots scheme in 116 Assembly constituencies in the State, Jagan said. The officials informed Jagan that 4,127.5 acres of land has been identified in 41 constituencies for the purpose. The Chief Minister made it clear that the identified land should be dispute-free. The infrastructure in government layouts and Jagananna colonies should be considered as a standard for other ventures, he averred.

Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Energy Secretary B Sreedhar and other officials were present.

