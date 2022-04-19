Kottu Satyanarayana sees graft in temple administration

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a controversial remark, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana has said the temple administration in the State is riddled with corruption. He said he would take measures to curb corrupt practices in the temple administration.

Kottu Satynarayana takes charge as

Endowments Minister at the Secretariat

on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

Addressing the media after inauguration of his camp office in Jammu Doddi on Monday, the minister said he would ensure transparent administration of temples during his tenure.

“Reshuffling of long-standing employees in all the temples across the state is on the cards. The employees will be transferred based on their experience. It is a fact that there is corruption in the endowments department and I know how to control it,” he said. Priority shall be given to common man in temples, he said, adding, VIP darshans would be reduced in a phased manner.