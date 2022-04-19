STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ministers vow to live up to CM YSR’s expectations

He said every effort will be made to free the State from the ID liquor menace.

Published: 19th April 2022

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Merugu Nagarjuna (Social Welfare Minister), K Narayana Swamy (Deputy Chief Minister - Excise), Kottu Satyanarayana (Deputy Chief Minister - Endowments), Taneti Vanitha (Home Minister), and Vidadala Rajini (Health Minister) assumed charge in the State Secretariat on Monday.

Narayana Swamy, who was retained as the Deputy Chief Minister and given the Excise portfolio, which he held before rejig of the cabinet, came to his new chamber along with his family members, holding the portrait of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, instead of a deity, which is a norm. He said he treats Jagan as a God, hence he brought his portrait.

He said every effort will be made to free the State from the ID liquor menace. After assuming charge, he first signed a file pertaining to medical reimbursement of two deceased employees of the department. 
Deputy Chief Minister Satyanarayana, who holds the Endowments portfolio, also assumed charge after performing special pujas in his new camp office in Vijayawada. 

T Vanitha takes charge as Home Minister at Secretariat on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

Speaking to mediapersons, he said besides ensuring hassle-free darshan for devotees in all temples in the State, every development work pertaining to temples will be completed on a priority basis and temple tourism will be promoted.  

Vanitha, who formally assumed charge as Home Minister, occupied her chamber in the Secretariat. She first signed a file pertaining to expeditious permission for visitors to meet prisoners in jail. She said every effort will be made to live up to the trust reposed in her by the Chief Minister. Rajani, who assumed charge as the Minister for Health after performing puja, said it is a great opportunity bestowed upon her by the Chief Minister and every effort will be made to ensure that there will be no scope for any complaint. 

She first signed the file enhancing salaries of newly recruited civil assistant surgeons (specialists) in government hospitals. Nagarjuna, who assumed charge as the Minister for Social Welfare, said every effort will be made to ensure welfare of the poor and downtrodden. Thanking the Chief Minister for giving him an opportunity to serve the people, the minister said he will see that the benefits of all welfare schemes reach the genuine poor in a transparent manner.

