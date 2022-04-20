STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC taking steps to minimise losses: Minister Viswarup

The Minister conducted his maiden visit to the RTC House here on Tuesday and held a review meeting with the public transport department  officials of 26 districts.

Published: 20th April 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is purchasing diesel in retail as the bulk price is more than the retail price. “We are minimising losses by purchasing fuel for buses in retail. Retail rate is Rs 5.86 less than the bulk rate of diesel per litre,” Minister for Transport Pinipe Viswarup said.

The Minister conducted his maiden visit to the RTC House here on Tuesday and held a review meeting with the public transport department officials of 26 districts. Speaking on the occasion, Viswarup expressed his happiness to sign his first file to hire 998 buses for improving transportation facilities.

“We are exploring all possibilities of refuelling all government vehicles from RTC fuel bunks. Diesel cess was imposed under mandatory conditions which is less compared to neighbouring Telangana. Steps are being taken to increase cargo revenue. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that priority should be given to compassionate appointments for the children of employees who have lost their lives due to Covid,” Viswarup said.

Applications for the children of 896 employees, who died between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2019 are pending. So far, 956 applications are also under consideration after the merger of the corporation with the government. PRC for RTC employees and cadre equalisation has not yet been finalised, the minister said.

APSRTC managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that steps are being taken to increase compensation for natural death to Rs 5 lakh under the SBI salary package for the employees. The RTC had faced a lot of difficulties during the pandemic. At that time, the Chief Minister gave salaries to the employees to avoid difficulties for them.

Currently, the passenger occupancy ratio is 73 per cent and said that focus should be laid to increase it to 78 per cent.The officials have requested the Minister to allocate Rs 200 crore for the purchase of new buses. The Minister said the matter would be brought to the notice of the CM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp