Dharmana Prasada Rao reiterates remarks on corruption

The minister said that a few officials are tampering with the land records for personal benefits.

Published: 20th April 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmana Prasada Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Revenue, Stamps and Registration Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Tuesday reiterated his comments on corruption in the revenue department and appealed to the revenue employees to take it as a challenge to make things right rather than feeling shame for his comments.

“Many people are facing difficulties with illegal mutations and land transactions across the State due to corruption prevailing in the department. We have been receiving a number of complaints from the public on the corruption of revenue staff. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also not happy after complaints on land mutations,” he said. 

On Tuesday, he held a review meeting on district development with officials here. The minister said that a few officials are tampering with the land records for personal benefits. “The original land owners are facing difficulties with the revenue officials’ corruption. Revenue officials should not give space for middlemen (brokers) in departmental issues,” he advised. 

“The State government is working with an aim to provide transparent and honest governance to the people. So we will introduce reforms by giving more powers to RDOs and Joint Collectors, if needed, like other States,” he said and advised the officials to oppose the illegal land transactions. 

