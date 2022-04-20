Differences persist in Nellore YSRC   

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flexes welcoming Kakani damaged; minister, ex-minister term it a bid to create rift in party    

Published: 20th April 2022 06:26 AM

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: The differences that have erupted among the ruling party leaders with the reshuffle of the State Cabinet continued to simmer even after the intervention of the high command. The YSRC leadership had reportedly barred former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav and newly-inducted minister K Goverdhan Reddy from making any personal remarks during the recent show of strength in Nellore. Though the rallies and meeting, held on the same day, went off peacefully, trouble brewed once again on Tuesday with unidentified persons tearing the flexes put up by Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, welcoming Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at Anam Centre. 

Followers of the Anam family have erected flexes across the Gandhi Statue and Anam Centre welcoming Govardhan Reddy.  In fact, the family of Anam and Perneti Shyam Prasad Reddy and a key leader from Prakasam district have played a key role in  making the rally of Kakani in Nellore city a grand success. Family of Anam and Kakani had a strong bond since they were in the Congress. Kakani worked as the zilla parishad chairman during the Congress regime and the family of Anam supported him in those days. The Anam family has been trying to  put up a show of strength with the support of a few leaders in the ruling party. 

Minister Kakani received a grand welcome in Kavali constituency with the support of MLA Ramireddy Prathap Reddy.  Followers of Anam from Nellore city, rural, Atmakur, and Venkatagiri constituencies have participated in the welcome rally of Kakani.Taking exception to the incident of damaging wecome flexes, Anam Vijya Kumar Reddy said, “We are in the same party and working under the leadership of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is not fair to tear the flexes. Leaders in the district should change their mindset. Don’t we have a right to erect a flex board in the town? Anam Family has served the people of Nellore for more than 50 years. We have strived hard for the development of the district.”

The Anam family has been suspecting the role of the followers of former minister Anilkumar Yadav in the incident. Similarly, some miscreants damaged the flex boards of Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, which were installed on the occasion of his birthday at Haranathpuram Junction in Nellore, on Tuesday. Prabhakar Reddy is YSRC in-charge for Prakasam and Kurnool districts and considered to be close to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.He usually maintains distance from Nellore politics, which is at its lowest ebb right now because of the differences among party leaders, and he was reportedly upset over removal of his banner. He is likely to take the issue to the notice of the party leadership.

Anil Kumar Yadav, on the other hand, tried to distance himself from the incident and sarcastically said those who have installed them might have removed them.  The former minister, who is against installing flex banners including as part of making Nellore a plastic-free city, alleged that some miscreants removed the banners to create differences among YSRC leaders. He demanded that the police identify the miscreants and take action against them. Incidentally, Kakani Govardhan Reddy also said that some anti-social elements were damaging the banners to create rift among the YSRC leaders.

