Don’t believe in rumours on Disha app: DGP

Revealing the statistics, the DGP said police successfully attended 10,983 emergency calls through Disha mobile application till date across the state and took necessary action.

Police, Crime

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy has urged people not to believe the rumours doing rounds in social media pertaining to the usage of ‘Disha’ mobile application. The Disha mobile application was launched by the State government to respond to emergency calls from women, especially college students and working women, in danger. The DGP explained that the mobile application was created using the latest technology for the safety of women and children. 

Referring to some rumours against the app, he said the application does not have permission to track or monitor the activities of users while it is not in use. “The user’s location will be detected by the control room staff only when the user clicks the SOS option in the application. Under no circumstances, the control room tracks or preserves user data such as mobile number and location,” the DGP explained. He said only contact numbers selected by the user will get alert messages from the app when the user is in danger or needs support. 

Revealing the statistics, the DGP said police successfully attended 10,983 emergency calls through Disha mobile application till date across the state and took necessary action. The state police received 19 national level awards for Disha application. 

“We urge the public to use this application without fear and doubts. Disha app has protection with the highest security standards. We want people to motivate others including their relatives and friends to download and use it during an emergency,” he said. Earlier in the day, the DGP Rajendranath Reddy attended a meeting of Home Minister Taneti Vanitha at the Secretariat along with other senior officials and discussed measures to control crime rate. 

