Jagan makes courtesy call to Haryana CM 

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Pema Wellness Resort at Rushikonda here on Tuesday. After meeting Khattar, Jagan returned to Vijayawada by air. Earlier, the chief minister was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the airport. He was received by Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, IT minister Gudivada Amarnadh, mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and former ministers and MLAs.