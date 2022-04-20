STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan makes courtesy call to Haryana CM 

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Pema Wellness Resort at Rushikonda here on Tuesday.

Published: 20th April 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Pema Wellness Resort at Rushikonda here on Tuesday. After meeting Khattar, Jagan returned to Vijayawada by air. Earlier, the chief minister was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the airport. He was received by Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, IT minister Gudivada Amarnadh, mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and former ministers and MLAs. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with his Haryana counterpart 
Manohar Lal Khattar in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday I Express
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Manohar Lal Khattar
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp