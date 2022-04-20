YSRC appoints coordinators, district chiefs

P Hareesh By

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC, on expected lines, has appointed those who were dropped from Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet as regional coordinators or party district presidents. All the 13 ministers dropped from the cabinet during reshuffle have been made part of Team Jagan 2024 that will lead the party into elections. Several MLAs, who aspired cabinet berths but could not be accommodated, have also been appointed as district presidents.

Announcing the composition of party posts on Tuesday, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSRC will work with the same determination when it was in the Opposition. “We will get closer to the people and the new team will lead the party into elections,’’ he asserted.

Three former ministers — Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, P Anil Kumar Yadav and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) — were made party regional coordinators, while others like Mekathoti Sucharita, Perni Nani, K Kanna Babu and M Srinivasa Rao were appointed as district presidents. Six from Reddy, three from BCs and two from Kamma community were appointed as all-important regional coordinators.

Senior leaders like Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and YV Subba Reddy were also appointed as regional coordinators. Sajjala will also coordinate with regional coordinators and party district presidents. Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who was one among the regional coordinators earlier, was made incharge of all the affiliated wings of YSRC.

Balineni, who threatened to tender his resignation to the MLA post after he was dropped from the cabinet, was made coordinator of Nellore, Prakasam and Bapatla districts, which have a total of 22 Assembly constituencies. Another former minister Kodali Nani was appointed as the regional coordinator of Guntur and Palnadu districts. He along with another leader from Kamma community, Marri Rajasekhar, who was appointed as regional coordinator for NTR and Krishna districts, will lead the party in a total of 28 Assembly seats, majority of which are Kamma dominated constituencies.

The State was divided into nine regions with each one having a minimum of two newly formed districts and maximum of five and 11 leaders were appointed as regional coordinators. For Kurnool and Nandyal region, minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Sajjala will be the coordinators. Similarly, YSRC MPs PV Midhun Reddy and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose will act as coordinators of Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada and Konaseema districts, which have a total of 35 Assembly constituencies.

Another strongman, Peddireddy will single handedly take care of the party in Chittoor, Anantapur, Satya Sai and Annamayya districts, which have 27 Assembly seats.The party appointed former ministers M Sankara Narayana, Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Kurasala Kanna Babu and Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao as district presidents. Ten dropped ministers got the party district president posts.

Dissident leaders like Karanam Dharma Sri, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, who failed to get cabinet berths, were also made party district presidents. Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, who was removed from the post of Chief Whip, was made president of Annamayya district. Another staunch loyalist, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, was made Tirupati district president. Only three women were appointed as presidents of district units.

Regional coordinators

P Ramachandra Reddy - Chittoor, Anantapur, Satya Sai, Annamayya

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy - Kurnool and Nandyal

P Anil Kumar: Kadapa, Tirupati

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy - Nellore, Prakasam and Bapatla

Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) - Guntur and Palnadu

Marri Rajasekhar - NTR and Krishna

PV Midhun Reddy and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose - WG, EG, Kakinada, Eluru and Konaseema

YV Subba Reddy - Vizag, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju

Botcha Satyanarayana - Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram and Srikakulam