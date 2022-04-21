STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP aims to complete construction of 2.62 lakh TIDCO houses by December

The TDP boasted of working to complete the construction of houses without any infrastructure.

Published: 21st April 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh on Wednesday said an action plan has been drafted to complete the construction of 2.62 lakh AP Township and Infrastructure Corporation (TIDCO) houses in the State by December. At a review meeting with officials concerned at his chamber at the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi, Suresh said the houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries only after the completion of drinking water, sewerage and sewage treatment plant works.

Meanwhile, he alleged that the previous Telugu Desam Party government, which promised to build houses for the urban poor, remained silent on its promises from 2014 to 2017 and left over Rs 3,000 crore in debt in the name of housing from the Central government funds. “The TDP boasted of working to complete the construction of houses without any infrastructure. At present, the State government is clearing the arrears left by the previous TDP government and spending additional Rs 4,200 crore to complete the TIDCO houses,” he observed. The minister further said he would be reviewing the TIDCO works once every week henceforth. Steps are also being taken to allot houses to the beneficiaries in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts in May, Suresh added.

