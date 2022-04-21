STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Deputy CM emphasises on protection of temple lands

During the session, the Endowments Commissioner discussed various methods to control corruption in temples, protection of temple lands and other properties. 

Published: 21st April 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal on Wednesday conducted a one-day orientation programme for all temple executive officers and district endowments officers (DEOs) here at State Institute of Temple Administration (SITA) office in Seethanagaram.

During the session, the Endowments Commissioner discussed various methods to control corruption in temples, protection of temple lands and other properties. Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana attended the orientation programme through videoconference and expressed concern over encroachment of temple lands across the State.

Addressing the officials, he exhorted that it was the responsibility of all employees to make the Endowments department corruption-free and ensure that donations and lands offered by the devotees were protected. “It is a fact that acres of endowments land was encroached and it needed to be brought back and handed over to the respective temples. Based on the need, I will try my best to increase the staff for the purpose,” he said. He assured that additional staff will be recruited soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Hari Jawaharlal
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp