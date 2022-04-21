Huge scope for MSMEs in defence sector, says expert

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), Andhra Pradesh chapter, chairman J Srinivasa Raju on Wednesday said: “Defence sector provides huge opportunities to MSMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs and has benchmark objective to promote self-reliant India initiative. The Union government has opened up the defence industry for private sector participation to provide impetus to indigenous manufacturing.”

Speaking at the Vendor Conclave-2022 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry- Andhra Pradesh, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers in association wiith material organisation Visakhapatnam (Eastern Naval Command) here on Wednesday he said Indian defence manufacturing industry is a significant sector for the economy.

He said considering the impetus given by the government on ‘Make in lndia’ over the last few years and encouraging policies for MSMEs and Start-ups, the potential, and opportunities available in the defence services ecosystem could be harnessed by the Indian Industries.

Cmde MM Mohan Raju, material superintendent, material organisation Visakhapatnam, said the centre aims to make India self-reliant in defence sector and encourage ease of doing business for Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said domestic demand of defence sector should be fulfilled by Indian manufacturing industries. He urged the Indian industries to focus on production of quality products, timely delivery, and ensure right price and resilient supply chain and t.Cdr Rohit Pratap Singh, Material Organisation (Visakhapatnam), spoke on role of material organisation.