STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Huge scope for MSMEs in defence sector, says expert

The Union government has opened up the defence industry for private sector participation to provide impetus to indigenous manufacturing.

Published: 21st April 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

MSME

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), Andhra Pradesh chapter, chairman J Srinivasa Raju on Wednesday said: “Defence sector provides huge opportunities to MSMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs and has benchmark objective to promote self-reliant India initiative. The Union government has opened up the defence industry for private sector participation to provide impetus to indigenous manufacturing.” 

Speaking at the  Vendor Conclave-2022 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry- Andhra Pradesh, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers in association wiith material organisation Visakhapatnam (Eastern Naval Command) here on Wednesday he said Indian defence manufacturing industry is a significant sector for the economy. 

He said considering the impetus given by the government on ‘Make in lndia’ over the last few years and encouraging policies for MSMEs and Start-ups, the potential, and opportunities available in the defence services ecosystem could be harnessed by the Indian Industries. 

Cmde MM Mohan Raju, material superintendent, material organisation Visakhapatnam, said the centre aims to make India self-reliant in defence sector and encourage ease of doing business for Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said domestic demand of defence sector should be fulfilled by Indian manufacturing industries. He urged the Indian industries to focus on production of quality products, timely delivery, and ensure right price and resilient supply chain and t.Cdr Rohit Pratap Singh,  Material Organisation (Visakhapatnam), spoke on role of material organisation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers SIDM J Srinivasa Raju MSME
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp