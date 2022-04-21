Village goes into lockdown to exorcise evil spirit!

Sreeni babu pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The Residents of Vennelavalasa in Srikakulam’s Sarubujjili mandal have gone into a self-imposed lockdown after the ‘mysterious’ death of four villagers in one month. The eight-day lockdown that began on April 18 was based on the advice of an ‘ijjodu’ (sorcerer), who linked the deaths to an ‘evil spirit’ that has been haunting the village. Not to take any chances, the villagers blocked all entry and exit points, besides closing the government school and village secretariat.

The villagers have since been organising special nightly rituals to ward off the evil. The four deaths made the village elders suspect something evil, and the ‘ijjodu’ cemented their suspicion. The sorcerer advised them to sequester the village, and the elders declared the April 18 - 25 lockdown.

People of Vennelavalasa village in Sarubujjili mandal closed the entrance

and exit points to prevent the entry of outsiders | Express

“We are supposed to perform special rituals in our village on New Moon days as per our traditions and customs. However, they were not being held for the past few years. At least four persons died in our village in the past one month. They did not have any health issues. We suspect that some evil apirit might be haunting the village,” villager Savara Easwararao told TNIE.

The lockdown surprised the authorities. Sarubujjili police sub-inspector Krishna Prasad visited the village on Tuesday, and counselled the villagers, who stood adamant citing their tradition and customs. “We are not against their customs and traditions. But preventing outsiders, especially government officials, from entering the village is an offence,” the sub-inspector said.

Prasad, however, managed to convince them to open the school and secretariat.The temporary checkpoints were removed on Wednesday to allow government employees into the village. “I hope they will soon abjure such superstitions,” the sub-inspector added.