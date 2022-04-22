STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
32 students in hospital after having biryani at Konaseema IMS

Sources said the students were served biryani—as per their wish—at their hostel mess on Wednesday night. 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA:  As many as 30 nursing students and two BDS students were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning at Konaseema Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Amalapuram on Thursday. Sources said the students were served biryani—as per their wish—at their hostel mess on Wednesday night. 

On Thursday morning, around 32 students complained of vomiting and dysentery and the hostel staff admitted 12 students to the KIMS and 20 others to another private hospital. Amalapuram RDO NSVB Vasantha Rayudu visited KIMS and inquired about the health condition of the students. Speaking to the media, the RDO said 30 students recovered and were discharged and two others are being treated at KIMS. 

