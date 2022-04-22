Improve facilities at all residential schools: AP Social Welfare Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the need to improve the education and infrastructure quality at all social welfare residential schools, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna has asked the officials concerned to take disciplinary action against staff if they fail to discharge their duties responsibly.

At a review meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister observed that there is no use of ‘namesake’ inspections. Stating that some of the SC welfare residential schools were functioning poorly, he instructed the officials to take corrective measures by conducting a series of inspections and taking action against erring employees.

He stressed that students in the residential schools should perform on par with their counterparts in corporate institutions. Stating sports talent centres will be constructed in six combined districts at an estimated cost of `94.3 crore, the minister said each centre will have exclusive facility to train students in various sports. A boxing training centre will be established in Devarapalli of Visakhapatnam, and for archery in Tuni. Krishnaraopalem and Pedapavani will house centres for athletics.