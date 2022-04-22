STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Porus blast toll rises to 8 after one more dies

Health condition of 10 others, who also suffered severe burns, remains critical

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Killed, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The death toll in the explosion at Porus Laboratories in Akkireddygudem of Musunuru mandal on April 13 rose to eight after a 46-year-old worker from Ramanakkapeta Village in Musunuru Mandal of Eluru district died while undergoing treatment on Thursday. 

The health condition of 10 others, who also suffered severe burns, remained critical and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended at Ramanakkapeta following the death of Nageswara Rao.  He is survived by his wife and two children. Police said that Rao joined the unit almost a decade ago. The deceased suffered severe injuries in the blast. Rao’s body was handed over to his family members.

Meanwhile, the police are strictly enforcing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Akkireddygudem to restrict people from gathering and staging protests in front of Porus Laboratories and prevent any untoward incident. Three teams of special party police were deployed in the village to prevent the locals from forcefully entering the factory premises. The prohibitory orders will remain in place until the officials submit a report on the fire accident.

The incident happened following a gas leak at a unit of Porus Laboratories. Blockage in the pressure valve during a chemical reaction to manufacture phthalic anhydride using methylamine gas led to the explosion in the stainless steel reactor, a preliminary investigation taken up by police and fire personnel revealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Porus Laboratories Porus Lab Blast
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp