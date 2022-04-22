STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Record revenue from barytes auction

Informing that the prices will be in force for three years, he said the corporation may increase the rates after reviewing the prices in the international market. 

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC), the largest producer of barytes, garnered record revenue from the recent auction of barytes.Compared to the previous year, the state government generated Rs 260 crore additional income this year.Speaking to TNIE, APMDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director VG Venkata Reddy said the corporation held auctions for A, B, C and D grades of barytes and got  record revenue.

In all, 10 lakh metric tonnes of A Grade barytes was kept for the auction and each tonne was sold at Rs 6,691 as against Rs 4,625 in the past (Rs 2,066 more), B grade barytes got a price of Rs 5,225 per tonne, which is Rs 1,875 more than the previous year. 

Three MT of B grade barytes were   also auctioned. Similarly, 20 lakh metric tonnes of C and D grade barytes also got more price.Informing that the prices will be in force for three years, he said the corporation may increase the rates after reviewing the prices in the international market. 

The hike in crude oil prices also added to the increase in  barytes’s price. Stating that they succeeded in excavating 2.7 million tonnes of barytes from Mangampet mines, he said the corporation is  in talks with buyers for selling 74 lakh MT of C and D grade mine in Mangampet project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP MDC AP Mineral Development Corporation
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp