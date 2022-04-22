STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sajjala holds Naidu responsible for PIP diaphragm wall damage

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy came down heavily on Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for his “false propaganda” against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government with mala fide intentions. 

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sajjala flayed Naidu for criticising the Chief Minister over damage of the diaphragm wall of Polavaram project, and said it was the TDP government which built the coffer dam without constructing the spillway due to political interests.

It has resulted in the damage of the diaphragm wall which has become a serious problem now, he said and held Naidu responsible for it. He said Naidu claimed credit for interlinking Godavari and Krishna rivers using Pattiseema project, of which most of the canals were built by former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Naidu just fixed motors in the end, he alleged. 

The Government Advisor said the chief minister has ordered strict action against officials concerned in the Ongole incident where a vehicle was taken away to for the CM’s convoy and slammed Naidu for making allegations in this regard. 

Reacting to Naidu’s remarks of injustice to BCs in the present government, Sajjala said the state government has given 11 out of 25 ministries, 70 per cent of ZPs and 93 per cent of Mayor posts to the BCs. 

The government has been providing Rythu Bharosa benefits to tenant farmers also, he said and added that Naidu didn’t fulfil his loan waiver promise. The TDP and  BJP are spreading false propaganda on the decision to pay cash in lieu of rice under the Public Distribution System, he said. 

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy YS Jagan Mohan Reddy N Chandrababu Naidu
