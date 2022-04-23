STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 10L-aid given to rape victim, two cops suspended

They consoled the rape victim and promised to extend all support to the family from the government. 

Published: 23rd April 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed police to take stringent action against the trio who raped a differently-abled woman at the New GGH, in the spirit of the Disha Act. The State government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the rape victim. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and YSRC leaders visited the hospital and handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family members. They consoled the rape victim and promised to extend all support to the family from the government. 

Vanitha said police arrested Dara Srikanth Sekhar, Babu Rao and his friend Pawan Kalyan for raping a 23-year-old differently-abled woman and registered a case against the trio. The prime accused Srikanth sexually assaulted the woman by promising a job. The two others took turns in abusing her by offering help to get her married to her initial tormentor, the Home Minister said and added that stringent action will be taken against the trio. The police have been directed to file a chargesheet in the case within a week. 

Acting upon the CM’s directions, the Commissioner of Police suspended Nunna Circle Inspector K Haneesh and SI Srinivas for dereliction of duties. Health Minister Rajini instructed officials to provide better medical treatment to the rape victim. “A high level committee headed by the Director of Medical Education will probe the incident and lapses in the New GGH. Based on the report submitted by the committee, steps will be taken to strengthen surveillance at the GGH,” she said. 

Earlier in the day, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his party leaders, visited the Old Government General Hospital and handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family of the rape victim and promised to extend all support to it. They demanded that the perpetrators of rape be sternly punished.

Chargesheet within a week

Taking serious view of the incident, the Home Minister has directed police to file a chargesheet against the trio who allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at the New GGH, within a week 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Disha Act Taneti Vanitha Vidadala Rajini YSRC
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp