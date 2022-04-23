Rs 10L-aid given to rape victim, two cops suspended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed police to take stringent action against the trio who raped a differently-abled woman at the New GGH, in the spirit of the Disha Act. The State government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the rape victim. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and YSRC leaders visited the hospital and handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family members. They consoled the rape victim and promised to extend all support to the family from the government.

Vanitha said police arrested Dara Srikanth Sekhar, Babu Rao and his friend Pawan Kalyan for raping a 23-year-old differently-abled woman and registered a case against the trio. The prime accused Srikanth sexually assaulted the woman by promising a job. The two others took turns in abusing her by offering help to get her married to her initial tormentor, the Home Minister said and added that stringent action will be taken against the trio. The police have been directed to file a chargesheet in the case within a week.

Acting upon the CM’s directions, the Commissioner of Police suspended Nunna Circle Inspector K Haneesh and SI Srinivas for dereliction of duties. Health Minister Rajini instructed officials to provide better medical treatment to the rape victim. “A high level committee headed by the Director of Medical Education will probe the incident and lapses in the New GGH. Based on the report submitted by the committee, steps will be taken to strengthen surveillance at the GGH,” she said.

Earlier in the day, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his party leaders, visited the Old Government General Hospital and handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family of the rape victim and promised to extend all support to it. They demanded that the perpetrators of rape be sternly punished.

Chargesheet within a week

Taking serious view of the incident, the Home Minister has directed police to file a chargesheet against the trio who allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at the New GGH, within a week