Rs 400 crore Ongole drinking water project gets approval

Govt to issue order for Ongole drinking water project which will cater to 64K households

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Drinking water supply works are picking up pace in Ongole city. A detailed project report (DPR) of the drinking water supply project has been approved and soon the authorities will move forward to invite tenders for the works, said MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Friday here. He said that the Rs 400 crore project will be brought on track.

Addressing the public, Balineni said within a couple of days, the government will issue GO for Ongole drinking water project estimated to cost Rs 400 crore. In October, Balineni requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to sanction Rs 400 crore for the proposed to supply water from the nearby Gundlakamma Reservoir through pipeline.Responding to this, the CM announced sanctioning of the funds for the proposed water supply project.Later, the authorities worked on a project proposal and submitted a DPR, which was approved, recently.

The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) has around 2.84 lakh population and 64,000 households in its limits. Most of the households do not have water supply tap connections due to lack of sufficient water resources. Currently, the OMC is providing water every alternate day for some areas and once in two days in other areas. Around 12 localities do not have pipelines. The OMC is supplying drinking water to them through tankers. Providing drinking water to all, it requires around 30 overhead tanks with filtration plants. Currently, there are only 12 overhead tanks in the city.

The authorities proposed to take water from Gundlakamma Reservoir after laying a pipeline.The OMC has already laid a pipeline from the Gundlakamma Reservoir to some extent with the ‘AMRUT’ funds and nearly 2 km-long pipeline works are pending due to lack of funds.“We have planned this mega water supply project from the Gundlakamma Reservoir keeping in mind as it will cater to the water needs of the city up to another 30 years duration and an expected increased population of nearly 5.55 lakh,” D Sundararami Reddy, municipal engineer (ME)- OMC told TNIE on Friday.

OMC to get water from Gundlakamma Reservoir 

The authorities proposed to take water from Gundlakamma Reservoir after laying a pipeline. The OMC has already laid a pipeline from the Gundlakamma Reservoir to some extent with the ‘AMRUT’ funds and nearly 2 km-long pipeline works are pending due to lack of funds 

