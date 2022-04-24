STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
8-year-old Puttur boy skates blindfolded for 150 km

Eight-year-old Bharathi Raja has created a world record by skating blindfolded for 150 km for close to 15-hours non-stop on Friday. 

Bharathi Raja skates blindfolded to Nagari on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Eight-year-old Bharathi Raja has created a world record by skating blindfolded for 150 km for close to 15-hours non-stop on Friday. The young lad from Puttur got his name registered in Vajra World Records, Global World Record and Children’s World Record for skating with his eyes covered from Nangali on Karnataka border to Nagari. 

Hailing from a poor financial background, it took Raja a few months to prepare for the feat. A skating enthusiast since very early in his life, Raja hones his skills at Talent Skating Academy in Puttur. The boy started from Nangali toll around 6:30 am on Fridayand crossed Bangarupalam, Chittoor Y Junction, GD Nellore, KBR Puram and Puttur before reaching the residence of Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja in Nagari around 9 pm the same day.

On his protege’s achievement, the founder of Talent Skating Academy G Pratap said: “Many people have held records in limbo skating in circuit bars. However, this was the first time when an eight-year-old completed 150 km by skating blindfolded.”

“One should have good motor skills to do blindfolded skating. Raja was followed by two people throughout his record-attempt. He was given a walkie-talkie to help him with directions,” Pratap explained.  Congratulating Raja on his achievement, the minister for Culture and Youth Advancement announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for him.

