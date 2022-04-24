STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Increase budget for Dharma Prachara, BJP urges TTD

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has urged Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to increase funds for the publicity of Dharma Prachara.

Published: 24th April 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has urged Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to increase funds for the publicity of Dharma Prachara. “The TTD should reveal the funds allocated to Dharma Prachara in its budget. There is a need to run TTD Veda Pathashala in every district in the State,” he said.  

Interacting with the media here on Saturday, the BJP State chief accused the TTD of neglecting the devotees visiting the Tirumala temple. He urged the TTD to provide better amenities to the devotees visiting the hill shrine. He also questioned the telecast of film songs in TTD-run SVBC channel and rationale behind appointing persons related to film industry in SVBC.

“Private medical colleges in the state formed a syndicate and are creating troubles for students who are trying to get admissions in MBBS. Managements have been converting around 15 per cent of MBBS seats under ‘B’ category according to a GO released in 2017. The State government should intervene in the issue,” he said. He also alleged that black marketing of PDS rice has been rampant in the state and that there has been no measures to curb it. The illegal transportation of sand, silica and red sanders has been continued. 

Somu Veerraju Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Dharma Prachara TTD
Comments

