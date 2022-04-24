STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pawan asks voters to think before voting  

Pawan Kalyan questioned what has YSRC did being three years in power and accused the ruling party leaders of resorting to personal attacks instead of debating the issue at hands.

Published: 24th April 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his ‘Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra’, which he started in Anantapur, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan visited Janampeta in Pedavegi mandal and other areas in Eluru district on Saturday and presented cheques of `1 lakh each to the families of the tenant farmers, who reportedly died of suicide. 

A total of 41 families of such tenant farmers were provided financial aid. Addressing a Rachabanda in Chintalapudi while winding up his yatra for the day, the Jana Sena chief said the State has the dubious distinction of being ranked third in farmer suicides and second in tenant farmer suicides. “Had the ruling YSRC government taken notice and acted to address the issue, Jana Sena wouldn’t have come out on the streets, taking up the issue,” he said. 

He questioned what has YSRC did being three years in power and accused the ruling party leaders of resorting to personal attacks instead of debating the issue at hands. “A vote for that party will be nothing short of doing injustice to the future generations of the state,” he averred. He asked people to think before casting their vote in 2024.

Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan
Comments

