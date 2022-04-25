STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Governor pays tribute to heroes at National War Memorial

The Governor paid tributes to the martyrs and laid a wreath as a mark of respect for the brave war heroes who laid their lives in service of the nation.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and wife Suprava Harichandan visited the National War Memorial in Delhi on Sunday. The Governor paid tributes to the martyrs and laid a wreath as a mark of respect for the brave war heroes who laid their lives in service of the nation.

Since the Independence, over 26,000 soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces have made the supreme sacrifice to defend the sovereignty and integrity of the country. The National War Memorial thus represents the gratitude of a nation to its Armed Forces. 

“The Memorial helps strengthen the sense of belonging, high moral values, sacrifice and national pride in our citizens. It shall stand testimony to the sacrifices made by our soldiers during various conflicts, United Nations Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Operations since Independence. The memorial serves as a symbol of inspiration for future generations,” he said.

