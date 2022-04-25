STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur Government Hospital performs Cochlear surgery on seven kids 

Sahi Trust with the cooperation of Apollo Hospitals donated equipment worth Rs 50 lakh to perform the surgeries at Guntur GGH. 

Published: 25th April 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Government General Hospital

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) on Sunday performed cochlear implant surgery on seven children. A special drive was conducted at the hospital on October 2021 to identify children with hearing issues. While seven surgeries were performed in February 2022, surgeries for the remaining seven children were held on Saturday and Sunday.

As the State government has included cochlear implantation surgeries under Dr YSR Aarogyasri to help children with severe hearing problems, Sahi Trust with the cooperation of Apollo Hospitals donated equipment worth Rs 50 lakh to perform the surgeries at Guntur GGH. 

Speaking on the occasion, hospital superintendent Dr Prabhavathi said that surgeries were completed successfully for seven children and they will be discharged within four days. She also said that ten more surgeries will be performed in the next few months.

