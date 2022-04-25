STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

With help from government, women SHGs in Kadapa turn businesses profitable

There are around 3.77 lakh women registered with 37,000 groups in Kadapa district. The government has, so far, released Rs 64.13 crore to these groups under the YSR Zero Interest scheme.

Published: 25th April 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Despite the Omicron threat, the venue at Mahanga chock-a-block with women SHG members.

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Women self-help groups in Kadapa district have become a source of inspiration for many. With the help of loans offered by the State government, they have turned their businesses profitable with monthly turnovers in lakhs of rupees.

The SHGs are making huge profits by selling their products at DWCRA bazars and expos organised across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and in Bengaluru and Chennai. There are around 3.77 lakh women registered with 37,000 groups in Kadapa district. The government has, so far, released Rs 64.13 crore to these groups under the YSR Zero Interest scheme.

Shahi, a member of a self-help group based out of Mydukur mandal, said the 10-member group set up a brass-making unit at Vanipenta village with the help of Rs 50 lakh loan provided to it.The unit, which employs only women, has been manufacturing pooja items and kitchen products. 

The monthly turnover of the brass-making unit is around Rs 5 lakh and profit Rs 60,000.B Kumari, member of another SHG in Chinnamandem mandal, said the handloom unit owned by the group has been making Rs 50,000 as profit after monthly sales of Rs 3 lakh.

In Chintakomma Dinne mandal, a women SHG has set up a millet and jute manufacturing unit. They proudly call themselves entrepreneurs as they make monthly profits up to Rs 45,000.Shahi said with the help of the government loans whose interest rates have been waived, all her group members are making decent profits through their business.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project director Madhusudan Reddy told The New Indian Express: “The Andhra Pradesh government is providing loans to women SHGs. More and more women are making themselves financially independent as they make a range of items and sell them across the State.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Zero Interest scheme
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp