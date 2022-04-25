With help from government, women SHGs in Kadapa turn businesses profitable

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Women self-help groups in Kadapa district have become a source of inspiration for many. With the help of loans offered by the State government, they have turned their businesses profitable with monthly turnovers in lakhs of rupees.

The SHGs are making huge profits by selling their products at DWCRA bazars and expos organised across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and in Bengaluru and Chennai. There are around 3.77 lakh women registered with 37,000 groups in Kadapa district. The government has, so far, released Rs 64.13 crore to these groups under the YSR Zero Interest scheme.

Shahi, a member of a self-help group based out of Mydukur mandal, said the 10-member group set up a brass-making unit at Vanipenta village with the help of Rs 50 lakh loan provided to it.The unit, which employs only women, has been manufacturing pooja items and kitchen products.

The monthly turnover of the brass-making unit is around Rs 5 lakh and profit Rs 60,000.B Kumari, member of another SHG in Chinnamandem mandal, said the handloom unit owned by the group has been making Rs 50,000 as profit after monthly sales of Rs 3 lakh.

In Chintakomma Dinne mandal, a women SHG has set up a millet and jute manufacturing unit. They proudly call themselves entrepreneurs as they make monthly profits up to Rs 45,000.Shahi said with the help of the government loans whose interest rates have been waived, all her group members are making decent profits through their business.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project director Madhusudan Reddy told The New Indian Express: “The Andhra Pradesh government is providing loans to women SHGs. More and more women are making themselves financially independent as they make a range of items and sell them across the State.”