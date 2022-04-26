After summons, TDP seeks Padma’s resignation 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The war of words between AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma and TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao is slowly snowballing into a controversy. Following Bonda Umamaheswara Rao’s comments against Padma during a press conference on Monday, the Women’s Commission chairperson came down heavily on TDP leaders, Bonda Uma in particular, warned them against using abusive language against her.

She also criticised the TDP leaders for using every incident for their political mileage. Padma, while speaking to reporters in Vijayawada on Monday, made it clear that Naidu and Bonda Uma must appear before the commission on April 27 for their “rude behaviour” with women’s commission chairperson and trying to obstruct her from doing her duty.

She also warned the commission will take stern action if Naidu and Bonda Uma fail to appear before the commission on April 27. “Bonda Uma is a Kalakeya (monster) and Naidu is their leader. He knows no respect and is trying to create tension among the public by spreading false news,” Padma alleged.Meanwhile, TDP leaders slammed her for “misusing office” and serving notices on opposition leaders out of political vendetta. The TDP also demanded resignation of Padma saying she is unfit for the job.

All it started on Friday when Naidu and his party leaders, and women’s commission chairperson, engaged in a heated argument during their visit to console the rape survivour at Vijayawada Old GGH. Claiming that TDP leaders including Naidu abused her verbally and that she was nearly attacked by former MLA Bonda Uma and TDP party cadre, Padma summoned Naidu and Bonda Uma, asking them to appear before the commission on April 27.