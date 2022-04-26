STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan creating uncertain future for AP youth: N Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP chief said the Chief Minister was ruling with a predetermined policy to harass and arrest anybody who resorts to protests. 

Published: 26th April 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu accused AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of destroying the future of the young generation with his "inefficient" rule. Naidu said the absence of investments and lack of new industries has led to rise in unemployment and an uncertain future for the youth, who, he said, are very unhappy with the YSRC regime. The TDP chief said the Chief Minister was ruling with a predetermined policy to harass and arrest anybody who resorts to protests. 

