Jagan creating uncertain future for AP youth: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu accused AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of destroying the future of the young generation with his “inefficient” rule. Naidu said the absence of investments and lack of new industries has led to rise in unemployment and an uncertain future for the youth, who, he said, are very unhappy with the YSRC regime. The TDP chief said the Chief Minister was ruling with a predetermined policy to harass and arrest anybody who resorts to protests.