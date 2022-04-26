TD Mahanadu in Ongole from May 28

By Express News Service

ONGOLE : The TDP has decided to hold its annual ‘Mahanadu’ conclave in Ongole from May 28. Due to the elections and Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, TDP held Mahanadu online for the last two years. The party usually organises its annual conclave coinciding with the birthday of party founder NT Rama Rao on May 28. This is the second time that Ongole is hosting Mahanadu. A mini Mahanadu was held here 15 years ago. On May 27, party chief N Chandrababu Naidu will hold a meeting with key leaders.

Over 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the annual conclave. TDP vice-president and former MLA Damacharla Janardhan said the venue for the event is yet to be finalised. “TDP state president K Atchannaidu will visit Ongole soon. After deciding on the venue, we will start making arrangements,” he said.