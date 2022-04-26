STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TD Mahanadu in Ongole from May 28

The TDP has decided to hold its annual ‘Mahanadu’ conclave  in Ongole from May 28.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE : The TDP has decided to hold its annual ‘Mahanadu’ conclave  in Ongole from May 28. Due to the elections and Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, TDP held Mahanadu online for the last two years. The party usually organises its annual conclave coinciding with the birthday of party founder NT Rama Rao on  May 28.  This is the second time that Ongole is hosting Mahanadu. A mini Mahanadu was held here 15 years ago. On May 27, party chief N Chandrababu Naidu will hold a meeting with key leaders. 

Over 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the annual conclave. TDP vice-president and former MLA Damacharla Janardhan said the venue for the event is yet to be finalised. “TDP state president K Atchannaidu will visit Ongole soon. After deciding on the venue, we will start making arrangements,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanadu conclave rama rao Ongole
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp