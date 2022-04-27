‘Ambulance mafia’ continues to rule roost in Andhra

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The ‘ambulance mafia’ at SVR Ruia Government General Hospital continues to exploit patients and their attendants even if the then Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy had arranged a prepaid service with the support of hospital administration in 2020. About 15-20 ambulances are said to be operating from Ruia Hospital unauthorisedly.

The ambulance operators at Ruia Hospital had prevented an outside ambulance from shifting a patient, which led to his death on May 18, 2020. K Venkata Ramana, son of Venkatappa of Kallavaripalle in Chittoor district, wanted to take his ailing father to his native village.

“We have probed the incident. Narasimhulu carried the body of his son on a motorcycle for some distance. An FIR will be registered against the ambulance drivers responsible for the incident. Steps will be taken to streamline ambulance services in Ruia Hospital. Prices for ambulance services will be fixed after discussing the matter with the RTA, police and revenue officials. Separate staff will be deployed to monitor the ambulance services. A detailed inquiry will also be conducted into the use of Mahaprasthanam vehicle for carrying bodies. A report will be submitted to the Tirupati District Collector soon,” said the RDO.

Collector Venkataramana Reddy said rates for private ambulance services will be fixed by Wednesday. Health Minister V Rajani, who reportedly met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and explained the incident, said they are planning to introduce prepaid taxis. Mahaprasthanam vehicles will be made available to carry the bodies even at night, she said.

Tension prevailed for some time at Ruia Hospital when BJP leaders, including Samanchi Srinivas, G Bhanu Prakash Reddy and others, staged a protest demanding stern action against the ambulance drivers responsible for the incident. DSP Murali Krishna said they received a complaint from Raghavendra, driver of an ambulance, who came to shift the body. Four ambulance drivers of the Ruia Hospital stand who prevented him from entering the hospital, were identified.

“We have taken the four ambulance drivers into custody. There is no restriction on entry of outside ambulances into the Ruia Hospital,” the DSP said.Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy said an inquiry was conducted into the incident. Dr Bharati, Superintendent of Ruia Hospital, was issued a showcause notice. The RMO was suspended. A criminal case was booked against four ambulance drivers, he said.

TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu reacted to the incident. “My heart aches for innocent little Jesava, who died at Tirupati’s Ruia Hospital. His father pleaded with authorities to arrange an ambulance which never came. With mortuary vans lying in utter neglect, private ambulance providers asked a fortune to take the child home for final rites. The poverty-stricken father had no choice but to carry his child on a bike for 90 km. This heart-wrenching tragedy is a reflection of the state of healthcare infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh which is crumbling under @ysjagan’s administration,” tweeted Naidu.

