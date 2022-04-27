Be humble, accessible to people: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to Collectors, SPs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Be humble, more empathetic, humane, accessible and available to people as you are public servants,” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday advised all district collectors and superintendents of police, stressing that one should be more humble as they grow.

Addressing a video conference with district collectors and SPs, the first one after the district reorganisation, the Chief Minister issued key directives and asked them to pay special attention to government initiatives along with public grievances. He said the objective of district reorganisation was to ensure that administration is more accessible and available to people and redress their grievances more effectively.

He directed the authorities to set micro-level targets and work towards achieving them. He asked them to set a target of creating one lakh man-days every day in each district under the MGNREGS and 25 lakh man-days in a month, besides completing over 60 per cent of the works in April, May and June.

Reviewing housing, he stated that the government had set a target of building 15.6 lakh houses in the first phase and instructed the authorities to focus on the construction of the houses. As the construction of 42,639 houses is pending due to court cases, officials were asked to put efforts in resolving cases and look for alternative locations, if they were not resolved.

The construction of houses under ‘Option 3’ will begin on April 28 and 1.23 lakh house pattas will also be distributed on the same day, besides starting construction of 1.79 lakh PMAY, YSR-Gramin houses, taking the total number to 21.24 lakh houses.Jagan said special awards will be presented to those public representatives playing an active role in the construction of houses.

Further, he stated that the performance of district collectors and joint collectors will be evaluated on seven parameters like Housing, Nadu-Nedu initiative, quality in resolving Spandana grievances, SDG objectives, MGNREGS, Comprehensive Land Survey, and functioning of village/ward secretariats. Similarly, the performance of police will be evaluated based on ACB, SEB, Disha and prevention of social media harassment.

He directed the officials to constantly monitor the government initiatives and ensure the smooth progress of works. The government is actively taking up road maintenance works with Rs 2,500 crore and road widening works across the State under NIDA with Rs 1,158 crore. He said that never in history has such a huge amount been spent on the maintenance of roads and told them to supervise the works constantly, take pictures of them, and let people know about the initiative.

Nadu-Nedu is the highest priority project, where around Rs 16,000 crore is being spent on revamping educational institutions and another Rs 16,000 crore is being used for refurbishing government hospitals.

The chief minister said that MLAs will be touring those schools from May 2 and emphasised maintaining the revamped schools. Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Free Crop-Insurance, YSR Rythu Bharosa, and Matsakara Bharosa benefits will be released in May and he directed the officials to make necessary arrangements and create awareness among people through citizen outreach programmes.

Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendernath Reddy and other officials were present.