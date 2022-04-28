STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra government to supply two crore dustbins in villages

Reviewing the functioning of Swachh Andhra Corporation on Wednesday, Mutyala Naidu said waste collection should be taken up in all villages in the State by October 2.

Published: 28th April 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) B Mutyala Naidu has said two crore dustbins will be supplied to households in villages for collection of garbage. About 5,500 tractors will also be provided to panchayats for shifting of garbage.

Reviewing the functioning of Swachh Andhra Corporation on Wednesday, Mutyala Naidu said waste collection should be taken up in all villages in the State by October 2.He directed officials to construct community toilets in every village. Each community toilet should come at a cost of `3 lakh at all the 11,162 village secretariats, he said.

Underscoring the need for involving panchayat and Mandal Parishad members in maintenance of sanitation, the Deputy Chief Minister said Executive Officers of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development should visit villages at least thrice in a week.

He also wanted the officials to pay pending wages to CLAP Mitras and take steps for payment of their wages promptly in future. He suggested that six months of wages for CLAP Mitras be paid from the Swachh Andhra Corporation funds and the remaining six months wages from the 15th Finance Commission funds.

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Swachh Andhra Corporation Managing Director Sampath Kumar and other officials were present.

