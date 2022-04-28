CM Jagan Mohan Reddy sets the tone for 2024 Assembly polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Chief Minister’s message at the meeting with his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and the newly appointed party regional coordinators as well as district presidents was loud and clear.Brace up for the 2024 elections and switch the gear to election mode. Complacency would not be spared and performance is the parameter to get a party ticket, YSRC supremo and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear at the meeting held to chalk the road map for the 2024 elections.

The meeting assumed significance in the wake of dissidence that brewed among party leaders after the cabinet reshuffle which saw more than a dozen ministers being dropped from the council and several aspirants left behind. Those who were dropped net were appointed either as the party’s regional coordinators.Mincing no words, Jagan said, “Ministers are not above regional coordinators or district presidents. Party is supreme,’’ adding district presidents and coordinators who ensure the party’s victory in 2024 polls, would be part of his next team.

The CM said ministers, just like MLAs should take up ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ku’ (an outreach programme to tell people the government’s welfare measures) in coordination with the regional coordinators and district presidents.

With less than two years left for the elections and the Opposition TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party intensifying their attack on the government, Jagan told his leaders that the YSRC too would change its tone. “You have to get ready to kick the accelerator. These three years, we focussed on implementing our manifesto. We fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises. Now, it is time for you to take them to the people’s doorsteps,’’ he said. By doing so, in the next eight to nine months, the performance graph of the MLAs would witness an upward surge, he remarked.

Stating that District Development Boards would be created, the CM said district presidents would be heading the Boards and that the post would be at par with the Cabinet rank.Meanwhile, sources said Jagan informed his leaders that the outreach programme would be conducted to gauge the performance of the sitting MLAs. “Those who fail to get the public mandate would not be given ticket to contest the next elections,’’ he reportedly warned.

It has been learnt that the CM has also stressed on the need to win all the 175 seats including Kuppam, represented by Opposition leader and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. “We won the Kuppam municipality elections and also other local bodies in the segment. We can win the Assembly seat also,’’ he reportedly said hinting that he is aiming big­—to defeat Naidu in the elections and to literally decimate the party.

The party had decided to hold its plenary meeting on July 8 by which time the party structural organisation would be given a complete shape.In appointing the booth and district committees, 50 per cent posts would be given to SCs, STs and BCs. Similarly, women would be given 50 per cent representation.Jagan instructed the MLAs to visit at least 10 village/ward secretariats every month, and monitor each secretariat for two days.