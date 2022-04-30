STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APIIC to develop infra for setting up Rs 5.5k crore UADNL unit in Nellore

Speaking on the occasion, he said steps will be taken to complete infrastructure development at the earliest.

Published: 30th April 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Nalco’s smelter plant(File Photo |EPS)

Nalco’s smelter plant(File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has laid emphasis on the development of infrastructure in Nellore and Tirupati districts. With Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directing officials to resolve the problems pertaining to infrastructure for setting up high-end aluminum alloy products manufacturing company by Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Limited (UADNL), a joint venture of NALCO and MIDHANI, APIIC MD J Subrahmanyam visited the project site in Kodavaluru mandal of Nellore district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said steps will be taken to complete infrastructure development at the earliest. Apart from allotting eight acres more, the issue related to the Somasila irrigation canal will be resolved after discussing the matter with the water resources department, he said.

NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra, along with MIDHANI CMD Sanjay Kumar Jha, met the Chief Minister recently and informed him about problems with regard to infrastructure for setting up the high-end aluminum alloy products manufacturing company in Nellore district. 

The high-end aluminum alloy products manufacturing plant is being set up at a cost of Rs 5,500 crore with a production capacity of 60,000 metric tonnes per annum. It will provide direct and indirect employment to 750-1,000 people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Industrial Infrastructure Corporation infrastructure development Nellore Jagan Mohan Reddy NALCO aluminum alloy
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp