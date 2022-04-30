APIIC to develop infra for setting up Rs 5.5k crore UADNL unit in Nellore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has laid emphasis on the development of infrastructure in Nellore and Tirupati districts. With Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directing officials to resolve the problems pertaining to infrastructure for setting up high-end aluminum alloy products manufacturing company by Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Limited (UADNL), a joint venture of NALCO and MIDHANI, APIIC MD J Subrahmanyam visited the project site in Kodavaluru mandal of Nellore district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said steps will be taken to complete infrastructure development at the earliest. Apart from allotting eight acres more, the issue related to the Somasila irrigation canal will be resolved after discussing the matter with the water resources department, he said.

NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra, along with MIDHANI CMD Sanjay Kumar Jha, met the Chief Minister recently and informed him about problems with regard to infrastructure for setting up the high-end aluminum alloy products manufacturing company in Nellore district.

The high-end aluminum alloy products manufacturing plant is being set up at a cost of Rs 5,500 crore with a production capacity of 60,000 metric tonnes per annum. It will provide direct and indirect employment to 750-1,000 people.