Cops accused of trying to save killer

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Alleging that two men arrested for murdering a 34-year-old Guntur woman on Wednesday, had raped her along with a third person, her husband on Friday accused the police of making no attempt to arrest the man at large. The woman, a mother of two, was found dead in her house at Thummapudi village in Duggirala.

The three men drank liquor near his residence and raped her, the man said, and alleged that the police had asked him not to reveal the names of the accused.

Identifying the accused, he said the police were trying to downplay the incident as accused Siva Satya Ram and Sai Satish were related to a political party. He also questioned the police claim that his wife was not raped before her death. Police have been maintaining that only two men were involved in the crime.

Man held for rape bid

An inebriated man tried to sexually assault a woman in Sringapuram village in Duggirala on Friday. Mallela Kiran, a native of the same village noticed a woman on the roadside at midnight and tried to assault her, police said. She raised an alarm those in the neighburhood rushed to her rescue. The accused fled the scene. The woman filed a complaint with police, who began an investigation. The police found him lying unconsciously on the road and arrested him.

Man kills son

A man allegedly killed his son over a property dispute at Ravituntala in Korisepadu manal of Bapatla on Friday. Police said Subbarao and his son Lakshmaiah, both residents of Ravituntla village, were having some land disputes. Against this backdrop, Subbarao decided to put an end to the quarrel and attacked his son at his home. Lakshmaiah, who suffered severe injuries, died on spot. After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.