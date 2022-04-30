Court  awards death sentence on Ramya’s murderer

Bandhavi Annam By

GUNTUR: A fast track court in Guntur on Friday awarded death sentence to a 22-year-old mechanic for murdering a BTech student about nine months ago.

The youth, Kunchala Sasi Krishna of Mutlur, Vattichekuru mandal, had repeatedly stabbed Nallapu Ramya at a crowded junction on Kakani Road around 10 am on August 15 last year.Terming the crime heinous and brutal, Judge G Ramgopal sentenced Sasi Krishna to death under IPC Section 302 (murder).

Ramya (20) of Paramayakunta in Guntur district had befriended Sasi Krishna on social media. She later blocked him after he had professed love and harassed her. An enraged Sasi Krishna started stalking her with an intention to hurt her. On August 15, Sasi Krishna stabbed Ramya eight times near Sri Srinivasa Vilas Hotel on Kakani Road in Guntur.

With the help of CCTV footage, police identified the culprit and nabbed him later that evening at Molakaluru near Narasaraopet. He had tried to slit his throat while being caught. A blood-stained folded knife, mobile and motorbike were seized from him.

An investigation team led by DSP Ravi Kumar questioned 36 people and a chargesheet was filed within a week on August 21. After the court proceedings began on December 31, Sasi Krishna tried to escape during one of the hearings, and he was shifted to the Guntur jail.

Soon after the incident, the government provided an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh, a house site and five acres of agricultural land to the bereaved family. Ramya’s sister Mounika was offered a government job. An additional Rs 8.25 lakh was also sanctioned and Rs 1.8 lakh has been released for constructing a house. As many as 28 eyewitnesses were examined during the trial.

The judge examined the CCTV footage, heard arguments and completed the trial on Tuesday. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the fast track court’s verdict and congratulated the police and public prosecutor who took up the case with ‘Disha’ spirit and completed the trial in just 257 days. Guntur SP K Arif Hafeez said, “this sensational verdict is the result of the instrumental work of police and legal teams. The police could complete the investigation so soon due to the Disha Act.”

AP Mahila Commission Chief Vasireddy Padma said, “the verdict should teach a lesson to all those who try to commit any kind of crimes against women.” Sasi Krishna unperturbed A lawyer who was present in the courtroom on Friday said Sasi Krishna did not appear to be regretful or ashamed of killing the student. He, however, requested the judge for a reduced sentence, saying he has to take care of medically unwell parents.

Ramya’s kin thank govt, police

“True justice will be served when the judgment is implemented.” We’re happy with the verdict. I hope Ramya’s soul will find peace,” N Venkata Rao, her father, said