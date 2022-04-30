Fast track court sends Ramya’s killer to the gallows 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A special fast track court on Friday sentenced to death K Sashi Krishna, accused of murdering N Ramya, a B.Tech student, in broad daylight at a crowded junction near Sri Srinivasa Vilas Hotel on Kakani Road on August 15, 2021.

Describing the crime as “heinous, brutal, pre-planned and rarest of rare”, fast track court Judge G Ramgopal awarded the death sentence to Krishna under IPC Section 302. The police investigation and court proceedings were completed in a record time of nine months after filing the charge sheet.

N Ramya

Ramya, a 20-year-old B.Tech student from Paramayakunta in Guntur district, and Krishna of Mutlur, Vattichekuru mandal, a mechanic by profession. They got acquainted through social media, but soon, Krishna started harassing her in the name of love.

To avoid him, Ramya blocked him on social media. Angered by this, he stabbed Ramya eight times till she died of her injuries. The police identified Krishna after scouring the CCTV footage and arrested him the same night from Molakalmuru near Narasaraopet.

Under the supervision of DSP Ravi Kumar, 36 people were questioned and the charge sheet filed within a week. In the special court, public prosecutor N Sharadamani examined 28 eyewitnesses and recorded their statements. As the accused slit his throat when caught by the police and attempted to escape from the court premises during a hearing, he was not granted bail.

Ramya’s parents welcome judgement

The judge after examining the CCTV footage of the murder scene and hearing arguments from both sides, completed the trial on April 26, and pronounced the verdict on Friday. Reacting to the verdict, Ramya’s parents said: “We are content with the verdict but true justice will be served when the judgment is implemented. I hope Ramya’s soul will finally find peace.” They thanked the government and district police for taking the case to its logical conclusion.

The State government had sanctioned a house site in Guntur, five acres of agricultural land in their native village of Yellavaru in Amruthalur mandal, `10 lakh ex gratia for the family, and a government job for Ramya’s sister Mounika. AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a tweet, complimented the police for their quick action and ensuring conviction in just 257 days after the incident. Guntur SP K Arif Hafeez said that this sensational verdict is the result of the instrumental work of police and legal teams and the police could complete the investigation faster due to the Disha Act.

Murder most foul

