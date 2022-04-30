STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fast track court sends Ramya’s killer to the gallows 

The police investigation and court proceedings were completed in a record time of nine months after filing of the charge sheet. 

Published: 30th April 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  A special fast track court on Friday sentenced to death K Sashi Krishna, accused of murdering N Ramya, a B.Tech student, in broad daylight at a crowded junction near Sri Srinivasa Vilas Hotel on Kakani Road on August 15, 2021. 

Describing the crime as “heinous, brutal, pre-planned and rarest of rare”,  fast track court Judge G Ramgopal awarded the death sentence to Krishna under IPC Section 302. The police investigation and court proceedings were completed in a record time of nine months after filing the charge sheet. 

N Ramya

Ramya, a 20-year-old B.Tech student from Paramayakunta in Guntur district, and Krishna of Mutlur, Vattichekuru mandal, a mechanic by profession. They got acquainted through social media, but soon, Krishna started harassing her in the name of love. 

To avoid him, Ramya blocked him on social media. Angered by this, he stabbed Ramya eight times till she died of her injuries. The police identified Krishna after scouring the CCTV footage and arrested him the same night from Molakalmuru near Narasaraopet. 

Under the supervision of DSP Ravi Kumar, 36 people were questioned and the charge sheet filed within a week. In the special court, public prosecutor N Sharadamani examined 28 eyewitnesses and recorded their statements. As the accused slit his throat when caught by the police and attempted to escape from the court premises during a hearing, he was not granted bail. 

Ramya’s parents welcome judgement

The judge after examining the CCTV footage of the murder scene and hearing arguments from both sides, completed the trial on April 26, and pronounced the verdict on Friday. Reacting to the verdict, Ramya’s parents said: “We are content with the verdict but true justice will be served when the judgment is implemented. I hope Ramya’s soul will finally find peace.” They thanked the government and district police for taking the case to its logical conclusion.

The State government had sanctioned a house site in Guntur, five acres of agricultural land in their native village of Yellavaru in Amruthalur mandal, `10 lakh ex gratia for the family, and a government job for Ramya’s sister Mounika. AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a tweet, complimented the police for their quick action and ensuring conviction in just 257 days after the incident. Guntur SP K Arif Hafeez said that this sensational verdict is the result of the instrumental work of police and legal teams and the police could complete the investigation faster due to the Disha Act.

Murder most foul
Describing the crime as “heinous, brutal, pre-planned and rarest of rare”,  fast track court Judge G Ramgopal awarded the death sentence to Krishna under Section 302 of the IPC

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fast track court Murder Sashi Krishna N Ramya death sentence PC Section 302 Social Media Stabbed
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp