Rein in granite mining mafia: Naidu to CS

The NGT had asked the CS to submit a report on illegal mining with details of violators.

Published: 30th April 2022 07:29 AM

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Chief Secretary to take immediate action against the granite mining mafia, based on the latest order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).In a letter written to the Chief Secretary on Friday, Naidu said the NGT Southern Zone’s order dated April 22, 2022 sought firm steps against mining violators in Survey Nos 104 and 213 in Muddanapalli village of Shantipuram Mandal in Chittoor district.

The TDP chief, who enclosed a copy of the NGT order to the letter, said the NGT had already confirmed the illegal mining that took place in Muddanapalli. The NGT also ordered the CS, Additional CS (Department of Environment), and Chittoor Collector to make spot inspections and scientifically measure the extent of illegal mining. 

The NGT had asked the CS to submit a report on illegal mining with details of violators. The Chittoor Collector has been directed to ensure that no further illegal mining takes place in the place, he reminded.
Naidu told the CS that the illegal granite mining was exposed only after he personally visited the place. He termed it unfortunate that such indiscriminate mining was going on in his Kuppam Assembly constituency.

