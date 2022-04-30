Ruling party MLA attacked by villagers in Andhra after murder of local YSRC leader

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for nearly four hours in G Kothapalli village of Dwaraka Tirumala mandal of Eluru district with villagers attacking the local MLA from the ruling YSRC Talari Venkata Rao holding him responsible for the killing of the village YSRC president. The MLA had to be secured in a school by the police before additional forces were rushed and the legislator safely shifted out of the village after three hours.

The G Kothapalli village YSRC president Ganji Prasad was waylaid and attacked with lethal weapons by unknown persons in the wee hours of Saturday leading to his instant death. Prasad suffered severe injuries on his head and his hand was severed, police said.

Gopalapuram MLA Venkata Rao reached the village to console the family but he faced stiff opposition from villagers, including YSRC activists, who attacked him holding him responsible for the death. The villagers tore away the shirt of the MLA and beat him up before the handful of police and followers of the MLA could shift him to a local school. Hundreds of villagers surrounded the school and raised slogans against the MLA. The villagers also deflated the tyres of the vehicles of the police and MLA.

The villagers demanded the resignation of the MLA for encouraging groups within the party leading to the murder.

District Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sarma and a large posse of policemen rushed to the spot and with much difficulty shifted the MLA from the village. He was taken on a bike for some distance and later into a car.

Rahul Dev Sarma said three persons were taken into custody for the murder of Ganji Prasad and investigations are on.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said the police were asked to investigate and bring to book the culprits behind the murder of Prasad and also ensure that peace returns to the village. She said the MLA went to the village to pacify the family members who were preventing the police from shifting the dead body for an autopsy.